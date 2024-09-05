Amid missile strikes, fashion takes the stage in Kyiv (Photos)

“Our resilience is a testament to the strength of the fashion industry, solidarity, and the unbreakable spirit of Ukrainian designers. We firmly believe that Ukraine’s essence is unimaginable without our designers’ creativity," said Iryna Danylevska, founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week.
"Despite missile attacks, air raid sirens and daily challenges, we must continue to create and develop. The voice of Ukraine has to be heard."
The war was never far off from this year’s events, with deadly mass attacks serving as a grim backdrop.
What probably stood out most was the presence of prosthetics on the runway, including five Ukrainian war veterans who opened the show for Andreas Moskin’s menswear line.
As the number of those losing limbs due to Russia's war continues to grow, both on the front lines and in cities across the country, the Ukrainian fashion industry made an effort to embrace and celebrate beauty in the face of such trauma.
Brands like Gunia honor Ukraine's rich cultural heritage by blending traditional folk motifs with modern design in their collections. Their clothes embody more than just aesthetic beauty – they stand as powerful declarations of the enduring strength of Ukrainian culture, resilient in the face of Russia’s centuries-long efforts to erase it. As with any vibrant culture, tradition serves not as a relic of the past, but as a guiding force for innovation and inspiration, allowing the culture to evolve and thrive.
Photojournalist Viacheslav Ratynskyi captured the spirit of the event in the series of photos.
Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her writing and translations have been published in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine.Read more