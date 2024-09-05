Amid missile strikes, fashion takes the stage in Kyiv (Photos)

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Fashion Week returned to Kyiv for its 55th season from Sept. 1-4 for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Over the past two and a half years, Ukrainian designers put out showcases in cities like London, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Lisbon, and Berlin as part of the Support Ukrainian Fashion Initiative.

This year’s event reflects a broader trend of resilience within Ukraine’s cultural sphere, where major events like fashion shows, concerts, and literary festivals continue to flourish despite Russia’s relentless attacks against Ukraine.

“Our resilience is a testament to the strength of the fashion industry, solidarity, and the unbreakable spirit of Ukrainian designers. We firmly believe that Ukraine’s essence is unimaginable without our designers’ creativity," said Iryna Danylevska, founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week.

"Despite missile attacks, air raid sirens and daily challenges, we must continue to create and develop. The voice of Ukraine has to be heard."

The war was never far off from this year’s events, with deadly mass attacks serving as a grim backdrop.

What probably stood out most was the presence of prosthetics on the runway, including five Ukrainian war veterans who opened the show for Andreas Moskin’s menswear line.

As the number of those losing limbs due to Russia's war continues to grow, both on the front lines and in cities across the country, the Ukrainian fashion industry made an effort to embrace and celebrate beauty in the face of such trauma.

Brands like Gunia honor Ukraine's rich cultural heritage by blending traditional folk motifs with modern design in their collections. Their clothes embody more than just aesthetic beauty – they stand as powerful declarations of the enduring strength of Ukrainian culture, resilient in the face of Russia’s centuries-long efforts to erase it. As with any vibrant culture, tradition serves not as a relic of the past, but as a guiding force for innovation and inspiration, allowing the culture to evolve and thrive.

Photojournalist Viacheslav Ratynskyi captured the spirit of the event in the series of photos.

A man in a wheelchair drives past portraits of Ukrainian fashion industry representatives serving in the military during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Models wearing "VOROZHBYT&ZEMSKOVA" at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

The runway show at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Models wearing "TONiA / UPSLOWUSE" collection for the runway shot at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Model is getting make-up done behind-the-scenes of the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Models ready for the "ELENA GOLETS" runway show at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

"VIKTORANISIMOV" show at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Behind the scenes of the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

"ELENA GOLETS" runway show at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

Models getting ready for the runway show at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

A model wearing the "VIKTOR ANISIMOV" brand in the behind-the-scenes of the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

"TONiA / UPSLOWUSE" fashion show at the first Ukrainian Fashion Week since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sep. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)

A woman photographs the wall with portraits of Ukrainian fashion industry representatives serving in the military at the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 2, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi / The Kyiv Independent)