Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right

The Counteroffensive: Cutting-edge Ukrainian fashion goes beyond vyshyvankas

People worldwide celebrated Vyshyvanka Day last week, but Ukrainian fashion extends far beyond this traditional embroidered shirt - and Ukrainian designers are changing the game.

May 20, 2024 4:39 PM 5 min read
Women wearing traditional Ukrainian costumes dance around a bonfire during an Ivana-Kupala celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 6, 2022. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
Opinion, Culture, Vyshyvanka, Fashion, Ukraine, Business

People worldwide celebrated Vyshyvanka Day last week, but Ukrainian fashion extends far beyond this traditional embroidered shirt - and Ukrainian designers are changing the game.

May 20, 2024 4:39 PM 5 min read
Mariana Lastovyria
Mariana Lastovyria
Reporter at The Counteroffensive
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor’s Note: This article was published by the twice-weekly newsletter “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on May 20, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to "The Counteroffensive," click here.

When Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began, Anastasia Boyko considered fleeing Ukraine to keep her three-month-old baby safe. She instead decided to help Ukraine's war effort using her great-grandmother's love of embroidery. Generations of women in Anastasia's family are united by this heritage – she couldn't leave her family and their traditions behind.

Ukrainian fashion is undergoing a renaissance. Traditional elements are being incorporated into modern clothing, making their debut on catwalks and everyday wardrobes. Ukrainian designers are reviving national clothing traditions, and Ukrainians are incorporating these elements to stay connected with the culture that Russia is trying so desperately to destroy.

The "vyshyvanka," a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt, is perhaps the most famous piece of national clothing. However, other elements are also contributing to Ukraine's traditions, including the "plakhta" (an unsewn, belted skirt), the "sylianka" (a beaded necklace), the "sharovary" (loose pants traditionally worn by men), and the "kraika" (a narrow belt).

Women wearing traditional Ukrainian costumes dance around a bonfire during an Ivana-Kupala celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 6, 2022. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Anastasia's family has a proud tradition of making and wearing Ukrainian embroidery. For the older generations in her family, it was a hobby. At her graduation ceremony, Anastasia wore a traditional Ukrainian shirt – her grandmother embroidered the sleeves and her mother added an ornament in the center.

When the marketing agency Anastasia worked for was forced to close at the start of the full-scale invasion, she decided to remain in Ukraine to making clothing that embodied her identity and symbolized a protest agains the war.

Anastasia's signature is decorating vintage blazers with Ukrainian embroidery. Her work became an outrageous success after she unveiled her main collection in April 2022. Her brand, 1991 Ethno Studio, managed to sell out the entire collection.

“We created clothes with ethnic elements that can be worn every day with any outfit. They can be styled with joggers, skirts, and dresses. Wear it every day to work,” Anastasia told The Counteroffensive.

Before creating her line, Anastasia worked closely with an ethnologist to research the patterns used in traditional Ukrainian clothing. She found that embroidery was historically used to join pieces of fabric together at the seams to making clothing. Ukrainians would embellish the parts they wanted to conceal.

Opinion: Ukraine’s naval drones are taking over the Black Sea
Russian forces have encountered a new enemy in the Black Sea: Ukraine’s arsenal of naval kamikaze drones. These deceptively small unmanned vehicles have targeted Russia’s Black Sea Fleet since September 2022, picking off Russian battleships one by one. The latest of Ukraine’s maritime conquests was…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk

Ukrainian embroidery is full of different symbols. As it turns out, there's no agreed-upon guide on what each particular symbol means – each embroiderer defines the exact sense of the symbols they use.

Unfortunately, periods of Russification under the Soviet Union has created holes in the collective memory of Ukrainians regarding some of their traditional clothing. Moscow tried desperately to degrade traditional Ukrainian culture and clothing, dismissing it as "simple" and "backward," and reducing it to satiny red sharovary and cheap wreaths with plastic flowers.

“Ukrainians dressed in pastel shades. The national costume never had bright colors. We have never used satin, and the poppy has never been depicted in Ukrainian embroidery. They were regarded as tragic flowers,” explained Ukrainian designer Ksenia Tretyak.

Without proper representation, entire generations of Ukrainians perceived their cultural heritage as insignificant and ridiculous.

Top L and R: Blazers featuring Ukrainian embroidery by Anastasia Boyko's clothing brand 1991 Ethno Studio. (Courtesy/The Counteroffensive); Bottom L: A taistra over-the-shoulder bag by Sofia Rositska's clothing brand Marevo (Courtesy/The Counteroffensive); Bottom R: An embroidered headscarf by Sofia Rositska's clothing brand Marevo. (Courtesy/The Counteroffensive)

Fashion designer Sofia Rositska's parents taught her to admire Ukrainian traditions from a very young age. When she turned 19, Sofia founded Marevo, a clothing brand that reimagines and interprets Ukrainian heritage dress.

Back in April 2022, Sofia and her team took to decorating shopping bags and printing stickers and posters. They donated all of their income to the Ukrainian military. As the brand developed, her team moved on to bags, headscarves, and other accessories. For example, shoppers are seeking out taistras, over-the-shoulder bags that originated in Ukraine's Carpathian mountains.

“Most of the time, I create things I would like to wear myself. I can't find anything like it out there,” Sofia said.

Sofia's brand doesn't just stick to replicating ancient designs – she feels it's important to constantly reinterpret Ukrainian traditions to avoid mechanical repetition.

“In traditional dress, Ukrainian women usually wear headscarves,” explained Sofia. “If she is not married, the headscarf is ‘girlish’, letting her hair show. Whereas married women covered their heads completely.” These headscarves are one of the highlights of Ukrainian national costume, which have united generations of women. They are often passed down from mother to daughter.

The Counteroffensive: Inside Ukraine’s prisoner of war negotiations with Russia
Editor’s Note: This article was published by the twice-weekly newsletter “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on May 12, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to “The Counteroffensive,” click here. Prisoner negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlessandra Hay

Beaded necklaces of various styles also often frame Ukrainian women's necks. On type is the sylianka, where strips of beads are woven together to form geometric patterns and motifs inspired by Ukrainian folk art. Another necklace is the gerdan, which is made by stringing beads of different colors and sized on a thread or fishing line.

Many traditional Ukrainian clothing items have lost their original purpose. For instance, most Ukrainians no longer use the kraika (a narrow belt) to support unsewn clothing or wide shirt sleeves to hold a scalding pot. According to Sofia, Ukrainian designers give national dress a new lease of life.

“By adding these authentic elements, we remind ourselves of our roots and what we went through. It's a way of understanding Ukrainian cultural background,” Sofia concluded

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Mariana Lastovyria
Mariana Lastovyria
Reporter at The Counteroffensive
Mariana Lastovyria is a reporter at Kyiv-based publication The Counteroffensive.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.