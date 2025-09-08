'Along the Dnipro' – Ukraine’s longest river tells stories of war, life, and hope (photos)

Andriy and Viktoriya, photographed in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, in November 2024. The couple fled occupied Kakhovka with their five-year-old daughter, passing 25 Russian checkpoints—at one, a machine gun was pointed at their car, leaving their child speechless for days. After reaching safety, Andriy joined the military and now serves as a sniper on the front lines. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

The Dnipro, Ukraine’s largest river, is an artery that flows through the heart of the country. The river unites people — soldiers, rescuers, volunteers, children, artists, doctors, activists — rather than becoming a geographical barrier.

"Along the Dnipro" is a photography project in which Ukrainian photographer, Sergey Melnitchenko, tells the story of Ukrainians experiencing war on both banks of the Dnipro.

"The Dnipro holds a special place in the hearts of Ukrainians as a symbol of beauty, strength, history, and the national spirit," Melnitchenko told the Kyiv Independent.

The Dnipro River, a vital waterway flowing across Ukraine, remains a national symbol of identity, history, and cultural pride, flowing through the entire country. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

A map highlights in red the 13 oblasts visited during the project, with some names carefully corrected from russified spellings to their proper Ukrainian versions. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Despite portraying a broader picture, the photo story feels deeply personal, as Melnitchenko starts with an intimate space, opening the door to the room he grew up in his hometown of Mykolaiv.

He then shows his grandmother, his great-grandmother’s grave, and a residential building damaged in a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv in 2022. His friend Ksenia and her mother, who lived on the fifth floor of this building, did not survive the attack.

"By including these pictures, I place myself within the broader context of the project because it's impossible to stay detached or not identify with the stories of others living through the war," Melnitchenko said.

L: The photographer’s childhood room in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in March 2024. This is a room where he lived with his mother and two grandmothers until 2014, and where his photographic journey began in 2009. The medals on the wall are from 20 years of ballroom dancing, a key part of his early life. R: Vira Vasylivna, photographer's grandmother, 75, photographed in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in March 2024. She holds a Bible in the hallway during an air raid, saying, “Here in the hallway with the Bible, it’s safer. I hope God will help.” She recalls a missile strike that shook her home and shattered windows, but continues to hope for peace for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Through his lens, Melnitchenko captures both everyday life and personal turning points, such as the loss of loved ones, values reevaluation, and the ongoing struggle to hold on to one's identity.

"This project not only draws attention to significant aspects of Ukrainian daily life but also serves as a testament to a period of great trials and the resilience of the Ukrainian people," he said.

A residential building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in March 2024. The building was destroyed by a Russian missile strike in September 2022, killing the photographer’s friend Ksenia and her mother, who lived on the fifth floor. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Serhii, a former prisoner of war, spent two years and three months in Russian captivity, enduring brutal conditions, including beatings and psychological pressure. During captivity, his weight dropped from 90 (198 pounds) to 60 kilograms (132 pounds).

He was captured in early April 2022 at the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's final stronghold during the Russian siege of Mariupol. Melnitchenko photographed Serhii in November 2024, a few months after he returned from captivity.

Serhii, photographed a few months after returning from over two years in Russian captivity, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in November 2024. He was captured at Azovstal steel plant in April 2022 during the siege of Mariupol and spent two years and three months in Russian captivity, enduring torture, starvation, and constant transfers across prisons in occupied Ukraine and Russia. He lost 30 kilograms and often fell unconscious from beatings. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Another striking story is that of Daria, who moved to Kyiv's countryside at the start of the full-scale war. She thought it would be safer there, but she and her family found themselves trapped under Russian occupation.

The family avoided contact with Russian soldiers, but they found them regardless. They accused Daria and her family of passing information about Russian positions to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

After threatening and questioning the family, they took Daria away from her family for further interrogation, which escalated into sexual violence against her. When Daris came back, she found her parents paralyzed by fear, but she simply told them everything was fine.

Because of her horrific experience, Daria became a public advocate and joined an organization supporting victims of sexual violence in war.

Daria, photographed in Kyiv, Ukraine, in November 2024. In March 2022, while fleeing to Kyiv, she was detained and sexually assaulted by a Russian soldier during the russian occupation of her family’s village. Unable to speak about it at first, she now publicly advocates for survivors of wartime sexual violence and urges others to come forward. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Photographs created in collaboration with photographer Oleksandra Zborovska, photographed in Kyiv, Ukraine, in November 2024. The series tells the story of Daria, a survivor of wartime sexual violence who now advocates for justice and support for others like her. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

"She works tirelessly to bring attention to the issue, fighting for the rights of survivors and urging women not to stay silent. She encourages survivors to report their cases to law enforcement so that these crimes can be documented and recognized," Melnitchenko said.

Melnitchenko planned trips in advance, but sometimes there were unexpected encounters and events. One of the things that deeply affected Melnitchenko was the Russian attack on Kyiv's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital on July 8, 2024.

The strike on the capital, which killed 33 people and injured 121 others, struck the country's largest pediatric medical center, where 627 children were receiving treatment at the time. Melnichenko was in Kyiv at that moment and documented the consequences of the attack.

Civilians, military personnel, and rescuers clear debris at Okhmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, after it was struck by a Russian X-101 missile during a mass attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 8, 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

"We arrived in Kyiv to shoot a rescuer, a soldier, and a photographer waiting for her husband, who was in Russian captivity. But when the Okhmadyt attack happened, I also chose to document and include it in the project, because it depicts a spontaneous and intense scene, which differs from staged portraits," he said.

A child is carried upstairs inside Okhmatdyt children’s hospital after a Russian missile strike during a mass attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 8, 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

An injured doctor stands amid the aftermath of a Russian missile strike that hit multiple districts during a mass attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 8, 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Wrecked vehicles are seen near Okhmatdyt children’s hospital following a Russian missile strike during a mass attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 8, 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

The project visited 13 cities in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts from the beginning of 2023 to the end of 2024.

During their journey of approximately 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles), Melnitchenko and his team documented the stories of over 50 individuals, took more than 5,000 photographs, and conducted in-depth video interviews.

The video archive, which includes personal and family archive materials shared by participants, will be edited into a feature-length documentary film, set for release later this year.

The team conducted over 50 photo shoots, gathering 5,000 images and more than 2,000 GB of video. Stories were collected in 13 cities and reflect experiences from around 20, as many participants were displaced by war or occupation. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Karen (L), Natalia (R), and their son Artem (C), photographed in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in March 2024. Family relocated to a nearby village at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, expecting a short stay, but as danger followed, they faced fear and uncertainty together, ultimately deepening their bond and rethinking their values. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

A calendar on which time stopped, photographed in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in March 2024. On March 29, 2022, a Russian missile struck the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration building, destroying its central section from the ninth to the first floor and killing 37 people. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

A group of volunteers, after the test drive of military vehicles, photographed in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, in June 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Volunteers specializing in service of military vehicles, photographed in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, in June 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Soldiers during the test of the fixed-wing UAV “VITRUGAN,” photographed in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, in June 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

A military vehicle, photographed in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in June 2024. (Sergey Melnitchenko / The Kyiv Independent)