Air Force: Ukraine hits Russian troops, equipment, ammo in past 24 hours

Ukrainian planes delivered 24 strikes against Russian troop concentration areas, equipment storage, and anti-air systems in the past 24 hours, according to the Feb. 8 report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian artillery also hit two command posts, two troop concentration areas, a munitions warehouse, and a fuel warehouse.

Russian forces are continuing to assault the cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, Kupiansk, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivsk in their effort to seize control of the eastern Ukrainian Donestk Oblast, shelling dozens of towns in the region. A major Russian push with its newly-mobilized troops is or will soon be underway, according to the report.

