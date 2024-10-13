Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2024 10:26 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukraine shot down 31 of 68 combat drones Russia launched overnight on Oct. 13, Ukraine's Air Force said in its morning update.

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire units were engaged in repelling the aerial assault. The drones were downed over Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
