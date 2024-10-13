Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 31 of 68 combat drones Russia launched overnight on Oct. 13, Ukraine's Air Force said in its morning update.

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire units were engaged in repelling the aerial assault. The drones were downed over Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.