Air Force: Russia likely faces missile shortage

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2022 3:00 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched only 15 Kalibr missiles at Ukraine in October.

This likely points to the fact that Russia is facing a shortage of this type of cruise missiles, Ihnat said.

According to the official, Russia continues to use the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to attack areas close to the front line.

Earlier on Nov. 12, Ukraine's Intelligence reported that Moscow and Tehran had reached a deal on missile supplies to Russia. Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, said that the Russian shortage of modern weapons due to the Western sanctions is pushing Moscow to purchase weapons from world pariahs.

According to the intelligence, Russia has earlier received hundreds of drones from Iran and is expected to receive hundreds more.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
