Air Force: Ukraine downs all 8 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

by Elsa Court January 22, 2024 8:50 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all eight Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 22.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Sea of Azov, the Air Force said.

The drones were downed above Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Three drones were shot down above Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and debris from one caused a fire to break out on the premises of a business, Governor Serhii Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

According to Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, two drones were downed above Kherson Oblast, another two above Mykolaiv Oblast, and one above Kirovohrad Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Reports of explosions, fires in Russian rear, occupied Sevastopol after alleged Ukrainian strikes
Key developments on Jan. 21: * Multiple explosions, fires reported overnight in Russian rear due to alleged long-range Ukrainian strikes * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol * Air Force: Russian air defense sufficient on front lines, in Crimea but not on Russian soil * Budanov: North Ko…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Elsa Court
