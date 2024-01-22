Air Force: Ukraine downs all 8 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all eight Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 22.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Sea of Azov, the Air Force said.

The drones were downed above Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Three drones were shot down above Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and debris from one caused a fire to break out on the premises of a business, Governor Serhii Lysak said. No casualties were reported.

According to Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, two drones were downed above Kherson Oblast, another two above Mykolaiv Oblast, and one above Kirovohrad Oblast.