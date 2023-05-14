Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air Defense claims five Russian aircraft downed inside Russia, says Moscow did it

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 1:18 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Russian helicopters and two aircraft were allegedly shot down by Russia's own air defense on May 13, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on May 14.

Ukraine regularly doesn't acknowledge conducting military operations inside Russia, despite such operations performed deep inside the country.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber jet was downed in Russia’s Bryansk region, near the Ukrainian border, Russian state-controlled TASS news agency reported on May 13 following earlier reports of a downed helicopter in the same area.

Other unconfirmed reports claimed that another Russian jet, as well as two Mi-8 transport helicopters, "crashed" in Bryansk region on May 13.

Russian Telegram-based media outlets Mash and Baza shared reports about two jets and two helicopters, adding that the reports "are now being verified."

The videos posted online showed what appeared to be a fighter jet and helicopter on fire.

The crash is being investigated, TASS reported, citing Russian government agencies.

Russia’s Defense Ministry hasn’t commented on the incidents during the latest media briefing.

However, the Telegram channel of Russian Defense Ministry TV channel Zvezda, reported on two Su-34 and two Mi-8 crashes, citing Baza.

These incidents occurred the day after a Russian helicopter went down in Russian-occupied Crimea. Two pilots were killed after a Mi-28N military helicopter crashed on May 12, BBC Russia reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the Mi-28 crash occurred during an exercise flight in occupied Crimea.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
