Additional Russian forces arrive in Belarus

The Belarusian Defense Ministry on Oct. 15 announced the arrival of the first group of Russian servicemen after the country announced the creation of a joint regional military command. Belarusian authorities say the arriving Russian troops are to be part of the new military structure.

On Oct. 10, Lukashenko said that his country began the process of creating a joint regional military command with Moscow. He didn't explain what the new military formation would be tasked with.

Belarus' Security Council Secretary Pavel Myraveyko added that Belarus is taking an active part in Russia's war against Ukraine by "performing some duties."

Russia has used Belarus' territory as a launchpad for its recent bombardment of Ukraine.

