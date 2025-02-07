Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine, United States, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Volodymyr Zelensky, War
Edit post

37 Ukrainian MPs visit US to strengthen bilateral relations, speaker says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 7, 2025 3:52 PM 1 min read
Deputies vote during the meeting in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on October 6, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Thirty-seven Ukrainian lawmakers have traveled to the United States at their own expense to strengthen ties with U.S. officials, Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, said on Feb. 7.

"Ukraine is facing a critical task — to restart our relations with our strategic partner, the United States. And we are doing this systematically at all levels, including restoring relations with the U.S. Congress," Stefanchuk said.

His comments come after President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 6 criticized lawmakers for frequent foreign trips, including a visit to the U.S. for the National Prayer Breakfast.

Stefanchuk emphasized that the delegation, composed of both opposition members and representatives from the ruling party, is working with U.S. senators to rebuild political relationships.

"All the lawmakers are there not at the expense of the state; they went at their own expense," Stefanchuk said.

He assured that the work of the Verkhovna Rada would not be disrupted, noting that parliamentary duties extend beyond voting in plenary sessions to include committee work, investigations, and diplomatic engagement.

Amid Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's current parliamentary convocation has been operating longer than any in the country's history.

Trump ready to step up Russia sanctions to end war in Ukraine, special envoy says
Current U.S. sanctions on Russia, particularly those targeting its energy sector, amount to a “3 on a 10-point scale” regarding economic pressure, Keith Kellogg, special envoy for Ukraine and Russia said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.