3 killed, 20 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to local authorities, three people were killed, and at least 20 were wounded across Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on the morning of March 15, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Earlier the same day, Syniehubov reported that the Russian military had attacked three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and injuring two. The attacks also damaged a fire station and shops in Vovchansk as well as houses and infrastructure sites in the village of Kolodiazne, according to Syniehubov.

Russian attacks killed one civilian in Kramatorsk and injured 16 more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported in his morning update. Russia hit 18 settlements in the region, damaging over 20 houses, ten high-rises, a transformer substation, agricultural enterprises, and a school, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 78 times, firing almost 400 projectiles from mortars, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery, tanks, and drones, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks reportedly wounded four people in the region as well as damaged a critical infrastructure facility, an enterprise, houses, and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson.

Overnight, Russian forces shelled the community of Znob-Novhorodske in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia, according to the regional administration. Earlier on March 14, Russia hit three other communities in the region 51 times, damaging a house, the administration wrote.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia had struck civilian infrastructure in 14 settlements in the region. Local authorities received nine reports about damage to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops hit four settlements over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. It didn't provide information on casualties or damages.

The Ochakiv community in southern Mykolaiv Oblast came under Russian fire on March 14, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. There were no casualties or damage.

Russia also shelled seven settlements in Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration said on Telegram. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.