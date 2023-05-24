2 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, two civilians were killed, and 17 more were injured in the Russian attacks.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south 64 times, firing 271 rounds from various weapons, the regional administration reported on May 24.

The attacks reportedly killed two civilians and wounded three more in the region, as well as hit residential areas and social infrastructure facilities.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 civilians in five regional settlements, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian forces hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two men aged 33 and 56 in Vovchansk and Kupiansk, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the governor, the damages include houses, outbuildings, a school, office buildings, a cultural center, vehicles, and garages.

The Russian military also shelled the town of Ochakiv on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast, wounding one person, Governor Vitalii Kim wrote on Telegram.

The attack damaged private residences, infrastructure facilities, gas pipelines, and power lines, added Kim.