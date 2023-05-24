Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
2 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova May 24, 2023
A building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast on May 23-24, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, two civilians were killed, and 17 more were injured in the Russian attacks.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south 64 times, firing 271 rounds from various weapons, the regional administration reported on May 24.

The attacks reportedly killed two civilians and wounded three more in the region, as well as hit residential areas and social infrastructure facilities.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 civilians in five regional settlements, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian forces hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two men aged 33 and 56 in Vovchansk and Kupiansk, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the governor, the damages include houses, outbuildings, a school, office buildings, a cultural center, vehicles, and garages.

The Russian military also shelled the town of Ochakiv on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast, wounding one person, Governor Vitalii Kim wrote on Telegram.

The attack damaged private residences, infrastructure facilities, gas pipelines, and power lines, added Kim.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
