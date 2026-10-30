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Zelensky to visit Istanbul on Oct. 31 to discuss Black Sea security situation, Turkey says

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by Kate Tsurkan
Zelensky to visit Istanbul on Oct. 31 to discuss Black Sea security situation, Turkey says
Photo for illustrative purposes. President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R), meet in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 4, 2026. (TUR Presidency / Murat Kula/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Istanbul on Oct. 31 for a working trip at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish government spokesperson Burhanettin Duran said on Oct. 30.

The two leaders will reportedly discuss the security situation in the Black Sea and other developments related to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Erdogan called Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in October to discuss the worsening security situation in the Black Sea in recent weeks, with Russian drones having struck a number of merchant vessels.

The leaders also plan to discuss further steps to "enhance bilateral cooperation between (Turkey) and Ukraine," according to Duran.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Turkey has maintained a delicate balancing act as a peacebroker, while maintaining an economic partnership with Moscow and supporting Kyiv's defense efforts.

Turkey helped establish the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022 for safe maritime exports of grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and hosted three rounds of peace talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in 2025.

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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Friday, October 30
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Evacuated Oleshky residents head to Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Kyiv says.

David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's parliamentary faction, said the Ukrainian delegation and residents evacuated from Oleshky were heading to Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. From there, they are expected to fly to Belarus before continuing by bus to Ukrainian-controlled territory, he added.

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