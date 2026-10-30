Zelensky to visit Istanbul on Oct. 31 to discuss Black Sea security situation, Turkey says

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Istanbul on Oct. 31 for a working trip at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish government spokesperson Burhanettin Duran said on Oct. 30.

The two leaders will reportedly discuss the security situation in the Black Sea and other developments related to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Erdogan called Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in October to discuss the worsening security situation in the Black Sea in recent weeks, with Russian drones having struck a number of merchant vessels.



The leaders also plan to discuss further steps to "enhance bilateral cooperation between (Turkey) and Ukraine," according to Duran.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Turkey has maintained a delicate balancing act as a peacebroker, while maintaining an economic partnership with Moscow and supporting Kyiv's defense efforts.



Turkey helped establish the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022 for safe maritime exports of grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and hosted three rounds of peace talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in 2025.