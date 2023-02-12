Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky dismisses top official amid government clean-up drive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 3:59 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 11 sacking a senior security figure and said in his evening address that his drive to clean up the government would continue.

Zelenskiy dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a decree issued by the presidential office. It did not provide any reasons for the move.

Several senior Ukrainian officials, including a close adviser of the president, were swept out of their posts in late January, mainly over corruption allegations, as Ukraine moved swiftly to show zero tolerance for graft.

In his daily address, Zelensky said he had met with the defense sector and law enforcement officials to discuss ways to protect institutions from what he called "attempts from outside or inside to reduce their effectiveness and efficiency."

"The state will continue modernizing the institutions, their processes and procedures," Zelensky said. "The clarity in the work of the public structures should be guaranteed not only by what depends on the people but also by adhering to transparency and accountability."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
