Why Russian milbloggers and propagandists are freaking out about Telegram's CEO arrest

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The arrest of Telegram CEO and co-founder Pavel Durov has sent ripples of panic and concern through Russia, from online military commentators all the way up to the halls of the Kremlin itself.

"They practically detained the head of communication of the Russian army," one Russian pro-war military blogger said in a post on Telegram.

Durov was arrested at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris on Aug. 24 after landing in his private jet.

On Aug. 28, he was charged by a French court with complicity in the distribution of child pornography and other crimes, such as drug trafficking, through the messaging app he created.

In a statement on Aug. 25, Telegram said it was "absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for abuse of that platform."

Pavel Durov of Vkontakte speaks during the Digital Life Design conference (DLD) at HVB Forum on January 24, 2012 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Nadine Rupp/Getty Images)

And the fact that the CEO of a tech company that the Russian military is heavily reliant on in terms of communications is now awaiting trial in Paris doesn't sit well with the Kremlin and those who support it.

According to the independent Russian media outlet Meduza, most divisions of Russia's army use Telegram to discuss logistical needs, though its use on the front lines is less common due to a lack of sufficient internet coverage.

And Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Knyazhytskyi has claimed that even the coordination of mass Russian missile strikes and the recruitment of saboteurs within Ukraine is conducted on Telegram.

In a post on the app, one of the Kremlin's top propagandists, Margarita Simonyan expressed the main fear – Durov may provide access to Western authorities to date from the platform.

"Durov has been shut down to get the keys. And he's going to give them," Simonyan said.

RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan (Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Everyone who is used to using the platform for sensitive conversations should delete those conversations right now and not do it again."

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported on Aug. 25 that a similar order had been issued by the Kremlin.

"Such an order came to employees of a number of law enforcement agencies, as well as officials of the presidential administration and the Russian government," it said.

"In addition, according to sources, such instructions were given to the highest ranks of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as to some businessmen."

Of course, fueling this concern among Russians is the belief that Durov's arrest has less to do with drug trafficking and child pornography and more a shady effort by Western nations to infiltrate the communications of the top levels of Russia's military and government.

"(Durov’s) arrest may have political grounds and be a tool for gaining access to the personal information of Telegram users," Vladislav Davankov, the deputy speaker of the Russian Duma, said on Aug. 25.

"This cannot be allowed. If the French authorities refuse to release Pavel Durov from custody, I propose making every effort to move him to the UAE or the Russian Federation. With his consent, of course," Davankov added.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Aug. 26 insisted the arrest of Durov was "in no way a political decision."

He said there is now "false information regarding France" circulating following the arrest of Durov, adding: "France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so."

However, while suspicion of a larger Western conspiracy may be unfounded, Durov's arrest has raised legitimate criticism about the Russian military's use of the app instead of developing its own communications system.

"It is a pity that after two years of war, there is nothing that can replace Telegram in terms of troop communication," one Russian military blogger complained.

One of the most popular Russian milbloggers, Rybar, said it would be "very sad and at the same time funny" if Durov's arrest was the catalyst for change, rather than "the problems of a purely military nature that had accumulated over two years."

And according to another, Russian technicians have been working on an alternative, but the army has "not shown any real interest" in rolling it out.