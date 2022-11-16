Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
White House: Russia bears ultimate responsibility regardless of whose missile fell on Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2022 9:47 PM 1 min read
The White House said on Nov. 16 that it sees "nothing" that contradicts the Polish claim that the missile blast in eastern Poland, killing two, was likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that accidentally fell on its NATO neighbor. But regardless of the origins of the missile, the White House said that Russia bears the ultimate responsibility for the "tragic incident" in Poland.

"Ukraine had — and has — every right to defend itself," the White House said.

Earlier on Nov. 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it was probably a Ukrainian air defense missile that fell on his country's border village, framing it as an "unfortunate accident." He said there was no evidence that it could have been an "intentional attack."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky refuted the West's claims, saying that he has "no doubts" that it wasn't a Ukrainian missile. "I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports," Zelensky said, adding that he wanted Ukrainian representatives participating in the investigation.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
