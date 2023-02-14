White House: Putin not making good decisions

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 5:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military is still struggling with the same problems that have plagued its year-old full-scale invasion, despite changes in high-level personnel, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing on Feb. 13.

Kirby said the Russian army's troubles include logistics, personnel issues, and unit cohesion. “I could go on and on,” he said.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “is not making good decisions,” Kirby told reporters. “Clearly, he hasn’t made sound decisions, nor has his military with respect to their performance on the battlefield.”

“It’s borne out by the fact that, you know, he continues to change generals the way I change socks ... he’s struggling,” he also said.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Feb. 11 that Russia had already begun its major offensive in Ukraine's east but was facing “big problems."

The Institute for the Study of War wrote in an assessment on the same day that the Russian military appears to have been unable to prepare its mobilized personnel to conduct effective mechanized offensive operations in the short period of time since their call-ups.

Civilian investigators collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent news desk
