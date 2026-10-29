While Oleshky ceasefire holds for third day, Russian attacks kill 1, injure at least 22 across Ukraine

Editor's note: The count of country-wide casualties over the past day in Ukraine is based on the early morning reports of regional authorities. Today's summary does not include the victims of this morning's deadly attack on Dnipro, which will be included tomorrow.

The local ceasefire around the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast has entered its third day without major violations, as the area is prepared for the provision of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians.

As of the morning of Oct. 29, demining of the area continues, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets — who departed with the Ukrainian delegation to the occupied town the same morning — wrote on social media.

Oleshky, which had a pre-war population of around 24,000, has been under Russian occupation since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, the city has been effectively blockaded by Russian forces, which have prevented humanitarian aid from reaching residents.

The ceasefire — announced by the White House on Oct. 23 as being mediated by Trump and soon confirmed by Ukraine and Russia — is in its third day as of Oct. 29, and is expected to last into early November, as aid is brought in, key roads are demined, and residents are evacuated.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson Oblast, no strikes against civilian or critical infrastructure targets, nor any civilian casualties, were recorded in the region.

Elsewhere across Ukraine, Russian attacks both along the front line and in the rear continued without pause.

Overnight, Russian forces launched 112 attack drones, 40 of them jet-powered, at Ukraine, according to the Air Force. 97 of the drones were downed or jammed, including 30 of the jet-powered drones. Strikes were recorded at seven locations, the Air Force added.

One person was killed and eight more injured — including a 13-year-old girl — in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Most casualties came from a drone attack on the capital, Kharkiv.

In Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, a total of eight civilians were injured as 80 attacks on 35 settlements were recorded in the 24-hour period, authorities said.

Russian forces struck an animal shelter in the city of Chernihiv, injuring three female staff, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus. Over 100 animals held at the facility were taken into foster care, he added.

Two Ukrainian civilians were injured in front-line Donetsk Oblast, both in and around the city of Kramatorsk, according to governor Vadym Filashkin.

A 35-year-old man was injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in an attack on a commercial facility in the regional capital, governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.