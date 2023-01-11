Watchdog: Russia sends 40 train wagons with military personnel, equipment to Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia sent yet another military convoy to Belarus, consisting of a total of 40 train wagons carrying military personnel and equipment, Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on Jan. 11.

According to the watchdog, 750 Russian soldiers may have arrived with this convoy in Belarus.

Having arrived at the Chepino railway station in the Vitebsk region on Jan. 11, the convoy was sent from the railway station in Omsk, Russia, on Jan. 3, Belarusian Hajun said.

Additionally, the Russian echelons have been spotted on the Stovptsi-Baranovichi route, as well as in other parts of Belarus, including Gomel, Baranovichi, Yosypovychy, Orsha, and Minsk.

The watchdog suggested that the ongoing movement of Russian military convoys to Belarus points toward a regrouping and rotation of Russian troops rather than accumulating forces near the border with Ukraine.

Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus had allowed Russian forces to perform military drills on its territory.

Since Feb. 24, Russian troops have used Belarus as a launching pad for its offensives and missile attacks on Ukraine.

On Jan. 11, the U.K. Defense Ministry said the new deployment of Russian aircraft to Belarus is likely a genuine exercise rather than preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine.

Last week, Belarus' Defense Ministry announced a joint Russian-Belarussian tactical flight exercise from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1. At least 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters landed at Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk.

