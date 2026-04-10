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Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south

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Fighting in southern Ukraine remains intense as Russian forces continue attempts to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, particularly around the town of Huliaipole. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Nick Allard spent time with Ukraine’s 225th Separate Assault Regiment, one of the units tasked with stabilizing this critical section of the front.
Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south

Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s infiltration assaults in the south

Ukrainian historian on why Russia is still misunderstood

Ukrainian historian on why Russia is still misunderstood

America’s risky bet on Russia's closest ally | Ukraine This Week

America’s risky bet on Russia's closest ally | Ukraine This Week

Central Europe’s shift against Ukraine, explained

Central Europe’s shift against Ukraine, explained

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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