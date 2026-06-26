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Inside Ukraine's elite unit hunting Russian soldiers with fiber optic drones

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The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko embedded with the Signum Battalion of Ukraine's 59th Assault Brigade, one of the country's pioneering FPV drone units operating in northern Donetsk Oblast.
Inside Ukraine's elite unit hunting Russian soldiers with fiber optic drones

Inside Ukraine's elite unit hunting Russian soldiers with fiber optic drones

Why Ukraine is betting on ground drones, explained

Why Ukraine is betting on ground drones, explained

The Russian oligarch behind Ukraine peace talks | Ukraine This Week

The Russian oligarch behind Ukraine peace talks | Ukraine This Week

How Estonia prepares for possible Russian attack

How Estonia prepares for possible Russian attack

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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