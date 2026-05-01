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Inside the defense of Ukraine’s Donbas fortress belt
Ukraine is bracing for renewed Russian offensives toward the eastern fortress belt, as Moscow seeks to occupy the remainder of the region under Ukrainian control.
Inside the defense of Ukraine’s Donbas fortress belt
Inside Ukraine’s biggest wartime corruption cases
Ukraine’s gun control dilemma | Ukraine This Week
Ukraine's nuclear lifeline in the shadow of Chornobyl
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.