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Inside the defense of Ukraine’s Donbas fortress belt

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Ukraine is bracing for renewed Russian offensives toward the eastern fortress belt, as Moscow seeks to occupy the remainder of the region under Ukrainian control.
Inside the defense of Ukraine’s Donbas fortress belt

Inside the defense of Ukraine’s Donbas fortress belt

Inside Ukraine’s biggest wartime corruption cases

Inside Ukraine’s biggest wartime corruption cases

Ukraine’s gun control dilemma | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine’s gun control dilemma | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine's nuclear lifeline in the shadow of Chornobyl

Ukraine's nuclear lifeline in the shadow of Chornobyl

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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