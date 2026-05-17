Featured Videos
Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week
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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines how Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidency has changed over seven years in office, and whether he still represents the anti-establishment promises he campaigned on in 2019.
Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week
Ukraine’s top journalist on investigating Zelensky's circle
Is Russia still a superpower? | Ukraine This Week
How Ukraine defends Black Sea coast from Russian drones and mines
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.