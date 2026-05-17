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Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week

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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines how Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidency has changed over seven years in office, and whether he still represents the anti-establishment promises he campaigned on in 2019.
Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week

Has power changed Zelensky? | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine’s top journalist on investigating Zelensky's circle

Ukraine’s top journalist on investigating Zelensky's circle

Is Russia still a superpower? | Ukraine This Week

Is Russia still a superpower? | Ukraine This Week

How Ukraine defends Black Sea coast from Russian drones and mines

How Ukraine defends Black Sea coast from Russian drones and mines

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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