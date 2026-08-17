The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a Video Journalist position.





The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence. Today it’s a team of around 90 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



We’re looking for a confident on-camera journalist who can explain complex topics with clarity, accuracy, and authority. The ideal candidate combines strong editorial judgment with excellent presentation skills and is comfortable working both in the studio and in the field. This role includes researching, scripting, hosting, interviewing, and collaborating closely with producers and editors to create high-quality journalism for The Kyiv Independent’s YouTube channel.



Key Responsibilities:

Host long-form YouTube videos, explainers, interviews, and news analysis in English;

Research complex political, military, economic, and social topics related to Ukraine and the region;

Write engaging, accurate, and well-structured video scripts;

Conduct interviews with experts, officials, analysts, and eyewitnesses both in studio and remotely;

Work closely with producers, editors, and the wider newsroom to develop compelling editorial angles;

Record studio presentations and, when needed, report from the field;

Ensure all content meets the Kyiv Independent’s editorial standards for accuracy, fairness, and journalistic integrity;

Contribute to the continuous improvement of our YouTube content through audience insights and creative ideas.



Requirements:

English proficiency;

Knowledge of Ukrainian is preferred but not required;

Experience hosting, reporting, and presenting video content for YouTube, television, or digital media;

Writing and storytelling skills, ability to explain complicated issues in a clear, engaging, and accessible way;

Strong interviewing skills and confidence speaking with high-profile guests;

Deep understanding of Ukraine, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and relevant international affairs;

Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work effectively across teams while meeting tight deadlines.



We offer:

A young, ambitious, and collaborative team that will support and inspire you;

Agility, minimal bureaucracy, and opportunities for rapid professional growth;

Market-level salary;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.



Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.