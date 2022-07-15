Pact seeks an Operations and HR Officer for the USAID/Ukraine Public Health System Recovery and Resilience Activity. This activity will strengthen public health, by improving standards, outreach, and access to essential healthcare services during times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The position will support administrative, human resources, and operational efforts under the project, including logistics, procurement, recruitment, and consultant coordination.





Key Responsibilities

Lead the human resource efforts for the project team, take charge of recruitment, civil and individual contract control and processing, and HR file management.

Track employees’ leave and timesheet recordings, and support the finance team by providing a payroll according to Pact policy and Ukrainian legislation.

Provide procurement support and maintain vendors, and consultants’ databases, and ensure that this information is available to all staff.

Maintain commercial/facilities lease agreements.

Participate in reviewing and updating the emergency/security plan and implementation of the plan.

Performs other duties as assigned.





Basic Requirements

Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Management, Law, or related field.

At least five (5) years of work experience in a similar position.

Strong understanding of office management and office operations.

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in both English and Ukrainian.





Preferred Qualifications

Experience of working with USAID-supported programs or European donors is a plus.

Time-management and organizational skills, flexibility, excellent interpersonal skills.

Solid knowledge of office maintenance policies and procedures.

Demonstrated experience working and negotiating services with suppliers and vendors.

Self-motivated and highly committed.





To apply please send cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than July 18, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



