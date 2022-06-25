Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Community manager

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Editor” in the title of the email.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a community manager position.

Responsibilities:

  • Creating and leading the implementation of community development strategy for the Kyiv Independent;
  • Setting and reaching goals for community growth and engagement;
  • Setting and reaching financial goals for reader revenue;
  • Leading strategic and operational communications with existing community members across all member spaces (Patreon, Telegram group chat, email etc.), bridging the community and the team of the Kyiv Independent:
    • creating and running member surveys;
    • responding to messages and requests of KI community members;
    • collecting constructive feedback and solving crisis situations;
  • Preparing reports and presenting results on community growth and development for internal and external stakeholders;
  • Updating and delivering community benefits to the members;
  • Organizing online and offline community events;
  • Planning and implementing crowdfunding campaigns for the Kyiv Independent;
  • Analyzing member data via Patreon, GoFundMe and/or customized platforms;

Requirements:

  • Strong command of English language (fluent or native);
  • Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
  • Experience working as social media manager/event manager/customer support specialist for media companies would be considered an advantage;
  • Good understanding of audience engagement tools and methods:
  • Data analysis and basic financial analysis skills;
  • Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;
  • Ability to work under pressure;
  • Acceptance of the values of The Kyiv Independent;
  • Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

  • market-level compensation; 
  • busy, but flexible work schedule;
  • a young, international and highly motivated team;
  • the ability to work remotely upon agreement;
  • work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Community manager” in the title of the email.

Join us today and become a part of Ukraine’s fight for a better future with the Kyiv Independent.

