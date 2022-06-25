Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Editor” in the title of the email.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a community manager position.

Responsibilities:

Creating and leading the implementation of community development strategy for the Kyiv Independent;

Setting and reaching goals for community growth and engagement;

Setting and reaching financial goals for reader revenue;

Leading strategic and operational communications with existing community members across all member spaces (Patreon, Telegram group chat, email etc.), bridging the community and the team of the Kyiv Independent: creating and running member surveys; responding to messages and requests of KI community members; collecting constructive feedback and solving crisis situations;

Preparing reports and presenting results on community growth and development for internal and external stakeholders;

Updating and delivering community benefits to the members;

Organizing online and offline community events;

Planning and implementing crowdfunding campaigns for the Kyiv Independent;

Analyzing member data via Patreon, GoFundMe and/or customized platforms;

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (fluent or native);

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Experience working as social media manager/event manager/customer support specialist for media companies would be considered an advantage;

Good understanding of audience engagement tools and methods:

Data analysis and basic financial analysis skills;

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Ability to work under pressure;

Acceptance of the values of The Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

market-level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

a young, international and highly motivated team;

the ability to work remotely upon agreement;

work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Community manager” in the title of the email.

Join us today and become a part of Ukraine’s fight for a better future with the Kyiv Independent.