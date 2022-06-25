Community manager
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a community manager position.
Responsibilities:
- Creating and leading the implementation of community development strategy for the Kyiv Independent;
- Setting and reaching goals for community growth and engagement;
- Setting and reaching financial goals for reader revenue;
- Leading strategic and operational communications with existing community members across all member spaces (Patreon, Telegram group chat, email etc.), bridging the community and the team of the Kyiv Independent:
- creating and running member surveys;
- responding to messages and requests of KI community members;
- collecting constructive feedback and solving crisis situations;
- Preparing reports and presenting results on community growth and development for internal and external stakeholders;
- Updating and delivering community benefits to the members;
- Organizing online and offline community events;
- Planning and implementing crowdfunding campaigns for the Kyiv Independent;
- Analyzing member data via Patreon, GoFundMe and/or customized platforms;
Requirements:
- Strong command of English language (fluent or native);
- Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
- Experience working as social media manager/event manager/customer support specialist for media companies would be considered an advantage;
- Good understanding of audience engagement tools and methods:
- Data analysis and basic financial analysis skills;
- Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;
- Ability to work under pressure;
- Acceptance of the values of The Kyiv Independent;
- Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.
We offer:
- market-level compensation;
- busy, but flexible work schedule;
- a young, international and highly motivated team;
- the ability to work remotely upon agreement;
- work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.
Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Community manager” in the title of the email.
Join us today and become a part of Ukraine’s fight for a better future with the Kyiv Independent.