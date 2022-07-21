US senators introduce resolution recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide

This audio is created with AI assistance
According to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee press release, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Ben Cardin introduced a resolution "recognizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, which include forced deportations to Russia and the purposeful killing of Ukrainian civilians in mass atrocities, as constituting a genocide against the people of Ukraine." The senators introduced the resolution shortly after Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, delivered a plea directly to Congress on July 20.