US orders kamikaze drones Switchblade 600 for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon signed a $2.2 million contract for the kamikaze drones Switchblade 600 that will be later delivered to Ukraine, according to a document published by the U.S. Department of Defense on Sept. 20.

The Switchblade 600 drones have a flight range of 40 kilometers and can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes.

It is not known when exactly Ukraine will receive these drones.