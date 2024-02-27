Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Western aid, US aid
VoA: US military using own funding to train Ukrainian soldiers

by Martin Fornusek February 27, 2024 9:10 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp in Yorkshire.
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp in Yorkshire during a visit by defense ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations to see soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the U.K.-led basic training program on Feb. 16, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
The U.S. Army has been forced to use its own funding to support the training of Ukrainian troops, as Congress has so far failed to pass additional aid, the Voice of America (VoA) reported on Feb. 27.

Legislation allocating further funds for Ukraine has been stuck in Congress for months, causing U.S. assistance to almost run dry and putting further strain on Ukraine's defense capabilities.

U.S. military officials told the VoA that if nothing changes, the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa may run out of resources "for everything," including the support for Ukraine and training and operations with NATO partners, by summer.

"It is an essential mission. We can't turn our backs on them," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told the VoA.

"Our Army, our services are gonna have to start talking and making decisions that can impact the entire force."

Ukraine is in an increasingly precarious position in the war with Russia, as the cuts in U.S. support threaten to cause critical ammunition shortages as early as spring.

The lack of artillery shells contributed to the loss of Avdiivka, a key front-line city in Donetsk Oblast, earlier in February.

The U.S. Senate has already passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that allocates $60 billion for Kyiv, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet put it to a vote in Congress's lower chamber, despite the pressure from the Senate and the White House.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
