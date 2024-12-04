This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Children deportation, occupied Ukrainian territories, Vladimir Putin, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

US enforces visa restrictions on Russian officials linked to Ukrainian child deportations

by Olena Goncharova December 4, 2024 10:57 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a photo with children of Russian officers, who are taking part in the military invasion of Ukraine and participants of youth and student organizations, while visiting the Red Square on Nov. 4 2024, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on five Russian officials for their role in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

"Many of these children have had their identities changed and origins obscured, have been subjected to pro-Russia indoctrination and militarization, or have been adopted by Russian families," U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 4.

"We will continue to promote accountability for perpetrators and support efforts to return Ukraine’s children," he added.

Since February 2022, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine or to Russia itself, according to a Ukrainian national database "Children of War." Less than 400 have been returned to Ukraine.

A Yale School of Public Health study published on Dec. 3 details Russia's systematic program of deporting and forcibly assimilating Ukrainian children.

Under orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, children were transported via military aircraft in 2022, reclassified in Russian databases as native-born, and subjected to pro-Russian re-education before being adopted into Russian families. Ukrainian children had been transported to at least 21 regions throughout Russia.

The report identifies 314 children taken from occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions, with over 60 granted Russian citizenship. Psychologists have been used to legitimize the program, falsely framing adoptions as medically necessary.

These findings, linking Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova directly to the program, will be submitted to the International Criminal Court as evidence of war crimes.

Ukraine names pro-Russian collaborators suspected of forcibly deporting Ukrainian children
One suspect was identified by the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit in the documentary “Uprooted.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.