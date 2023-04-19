Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US announces new charges against 4 Americans, 3 Russians for ‘malign influence campaign’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 5:14 AM 1 min read
The Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Justice Department announced additional charges on April 18 against four Americans and three Russians for partaking in a “multi-year campaign of harmful foreign influence in the United States” allegedly to further Russian interests.

The fresh indictment alleges that Moscow resident Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, along with Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers Aleksey Borisovich Sukhodolov and Yegor Sergeyevich Popov “recruited, funded and directed U.S. political groups to act as unregistered illegal agents of the Russian government and sow discord and spread pro-Russian propaganda.”

The Justice Department also said that the two indicted intelligence officers “participated in covertly funding and directing candidates for local office within the United States.”

One of the main goals of the three Russian defendants was to “directly and substantially influence democratic elections in the United States,” through the funding and directing of select political candidates in Florida.

Ionov was charged the first time by the Justice Department on July 29 for a multi-year campaign to use political groups in the states of Florida, Georgia, and California to spread Russian propaganda and interfere in U.S. elections.

Four Florida residents involved in political groups were also charged, allegedly recruited by Ionov to “act as agents of Russia in the United States.”

The four Florida residents were named as Omali Yeshitela, Penny Joanne Hess, Jesse Nevel, and Augustus C. Romain Jr., aka Gazi Kodzo. They were allegedly involved in the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement (collectively, the APSP) in Florida and Black Hammer in Georgia, according to the Justice Department.  

In a separate case out of Washington, D.C., Russian national Natalia Burlinova was charged with with conspiring with an FSB officer to act as an illegal agent of Russia in the U.S.

Acting Assistant Director Kurt Ronnow of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division said that the indictment demonstrates “the lengths to which the FSB will go to interfere with our elections, sow discord in our nation and ultimately recruit U.S citizens to their efforts.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.