Zelensky: 'Who’s next for Russia? Moldova? Baltic states? Poland? The answer is all of them.'
June 29, 2022 3:28 pm
Joining the NATO summit in Madrid virtually, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the alliance of the risks of failing to defeat Russia. “(The Russian military) doesn’t want to stop in Donbas or somewhere in the east of Ukraine, it wants to absorb everyone in Europe whom the Russian leadership considers its property, not independent states, city after city. This is Russia's real goal,” the president said.