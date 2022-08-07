Zelensky to Amnesty International: ‘You can’t shift responsibility from aggressor to victim.’
August 5, 2022 12:52 am
"Today we saw an Amnesty International report that attempts to amnesty a terrorist state and shift responsibility from the aggressor to its victim," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Amnesty International claimed in its report that Ukrainian troops are endangering civilians by creating bases and deploying weapons in residential areas, including schools and hospitals.