Zelensky: Since beginning of invasion Russia has lost over 1,000 tanks, almost 200 planes, and 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 1, 2022 5:30 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky noted in his address that despite Russia's loses, there is more equipment and more rockets that will be used against Ukraine. "Yes, they still have missiles to strike at our territory... But this war has already weakened Russia so much that they have to plan even fewer military equipment for the (May 9 Victory Day) parade in Moscow," he said.