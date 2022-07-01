Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 1, 2022 1:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On July 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk signed a joint statement that Zelensky called a “sign of unity of all branches of government” on Ukraine’s way to the EU. Zelensky also addressed the parliament, encouraging lawmakers to support even unpopular laws required for Ukraine's integration.

