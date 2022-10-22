Zelensky: Russia ‘deliberately provokes food crisis’ by delaying cargo ships with grain from Ukraine.
October 22, 2022 1:16 am
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a line of 150 vessels had emerged due to Russia slowing down Ukrainian exports by all possible means.
