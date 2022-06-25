Zelensky on Ukraine's EU candidate status: 'It's a victory.'
June 23, 2022 11:42 pm
"Now, we will defeat the enemy, rebuild Ukraine, become a EU member state, and then – we will finally rest," Zelensky said in a brief video address. In a written statement, he added: "EU candidate status for Ukraine doesn't only benefit Ukraine. It's the biggest step to strengthen Europe that could have been taken now, when Russia's war is testing our ability to stay free and united."