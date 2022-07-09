Zelensky meets head of French Senate
July 9, 2022 5:57 pm
President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher came to Kyiv on July 9 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and spoke to Ukraine's parliament. According to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Larcher said the French Senate and the national parliaments of Europe will support Ukraine from candidate status to the approval of the decision to join the EU.