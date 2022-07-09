Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 9, 2022 5:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher came to Kyiv on July 9 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and spoke to Ukraine's parliament. According to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Larcher said the French Senate and the national parliaments of Europe will support Ukraine from candidate status to the approval of the decision to join the EU.

