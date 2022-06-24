Zelensky: EU should ban Russian oil, limit gas.
April 12, 2022 2:10 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the Lithuanian parliament that the sixth package of sanctions currently being drafted by the EU must include a ban on Russian oil, while European countries must establish a timeframe to halt imports of Russian gas. "Only this way the Russian leadership will come to the conclusion that the war is a disaster, primarily for them," he said.