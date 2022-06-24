Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalZelensky calls on Scholz to visit Kyiv on May 9.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 6, 2022 6:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"He is invited, the invitation is open, it has been there for some time," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 6.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok