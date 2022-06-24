Zelensky calls on Scholz to visit Kyiv on May 9.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 6, 2022 6:31 pm
"He is invited, the invitation is open, it has been there for some time," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 6.
This item is part of our running news digest
"He is invited, the invitation is open, it has been there for some time," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 6.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.