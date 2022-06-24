Zelensky accuses foreign political, business leaders of lacking integrity.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 6, 2022 3:17 pm
In his address to the Irish parliament, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he can't tolerate the West's indecisiveness after discovering Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. "Unfortunately, we still have to convince Europe that Russian oil must not provide the Russian military machine with a generous flow of money," he said, adding that the world has mechanisms to punish Russia, the only obstacle is "the deficit of integrity."