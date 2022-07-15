Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 16, 2022 12:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said the House approved $100 million in funding to train Ukrainian pilots to use U.S. aircraft as part of the National Defense Authorization Act it passed this week. It might take about three months to train the pilots to fly the F-15s and F-16s at a basic level. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
