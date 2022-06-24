Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWelt: European Parliament to propose sanctions against former German Chancellor, Austrian ex-Foreign Minister.

May 18, 2022 5:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The members of the European Parliament want to call on the 27 EU states to include Germany's Gerhard Schröder and Austria's Karin Kneissl to the sanctions list, German newspaper Welt reported, referring to a draft resolution. Kneissl has been on the supervisory board of the Russian state oil company Rosneft since 2021 and Schroeder is the chairman of the supervisory board within the same organization.

