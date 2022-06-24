US unlikely to extend Russia’s debt-payment license, increasing risk of default.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 18, 2022 8:03 pm
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed on May 18 that the license, which expires on May 25 and allows payments to U.S. bondholders, is unlikely to be extended for Russia. Yellen added that the move won't significantly change the situation in Russia, as “they're already cut off from global capital markets.” Currently, Russia has $40 billion in international bonds.