US State Department approves potential sale of up to eight F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 5, 2022 8:16 am
The deal is valued at $1.6 billion to provide Bulgaria with fighter jets and related support equipment. According to Reuters, U.S. officials said the sale agreement was not directly related to Russia's war on Ukraine. The war has prompted Ukraine's government to ask that countries with MiG aircraft - including Bulgaria - to make them available for use in the fight against Russian forces.