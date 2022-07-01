The Guardian: US blocks a local company with links to Russian oligarch Kerimov.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 1, 2022 2:55 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.S. Treasure Department on June 30 blocked a Delaware based comapny Heritage Trust worth over $1 billion. The company is linked to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov who has ties to Russian dictarot Vladimir Putin. It was used to bring money into the U.S. through shell companies and under-the-radar foundations established in Europe, Treasury Department officials said.