US Defense Secretary: US providing military intelligence to Ukraine for operations in Donbas.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 8, 2022 2:34 am
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed for the first time at a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 7 that the U.S. is providing Ukraine intelligence on Russian forces to conduct operations in the Donbas region. Austin also stated the U.S. is not discouraging Ukraine from carrying out attacks against Russian forces in the region.