US announces new $400 million security aid package to Ukraine, air defense included

U.S. Department of Defense announced the authorization of security assistance valued at up to $400 million "to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs."

According to the Pentagon, the security aid package is the "twenty-fifth drawdown of equipment from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021." The drawdowns are directly signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The new package will include air defense contributions, such as missiles for Hawk air defense systems and four Avenger air defense systems. Additional ammunition for HIMARS' are also included in the package.

"This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Additionally, on Nov. 10, Spain said it will dispatch two more Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers in addition to the four it has already sent to Ukraine.

