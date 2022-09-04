Update: Grenade launcher mishandling wounds 15, including 8 children, in Chernihiv
September 4, 2022 6:15 pm
An unauthorized military exhibition of weapons took place on Sept. 3 during a children's event in Chernihiv. Four people, including two children, remain in the hospital. One child is in serious condition, according to local authorities. The State Investigations Bureau said it was establishing the circumstances of the incident, while President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that all those responsible would be punished.
