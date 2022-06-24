Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUN: 7,256 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia's war

This item is part of our running news digest

May 12, 2022 8:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of midnight on May 10, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 3,496 civilians and wounded 3,760 since Feb. 24. The agency believes the actual figures are considerably higher. Most of the recorded casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, the agency wrote in its report.

